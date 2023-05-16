 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Manchester City, Real Madrid eager to strike on dynamic Bayern Munich star

Alphonso Davies likely is not leaving Bayern Munich, but he has attracted some major interest.

Just about everyone at Bayern Munich would likely confirm that Alphonso Davies is “unsellable” for the club,

That, however, does not stop other teams from keeping a close eye on the Canadian star. In fact, Manchester City and Real Madrid are both keenly interested in the 22-year-old according to Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg:

It has previously been reported that Davies is not seeking to make a move before the World Cup in 2026 as he wants stability through that period to prepare.

Davies, who is currently working his way back from an injury, has not had the best season of his career as he struggled mightily with his defensive positioning and passing among other areas of his game.

Davies, though, still has massive potential and could be incredible if he can refine some parts of his overall game. The 2022/23 season will not be one to remember for Davies for a number of reasons and he will need to put his attention on his game moving forward.

Some have speculated that Davies has veered too much into being focused on his celebrity rather than his footballing career, but the youngster can prove his naysayers wrong with a strong showing in 2023/24.

