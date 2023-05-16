Bayern Munich set to visit Japan, Singapore for Audi Summer Tour

Bayern Munich has announced the information on its club website for the annual Audi Summer Tour dates and the team will travel to Japan and Singapore:

The second stop of this year’s Audi Summer Tour will see FC Bayern head to Singapore, as was announced at a press conference there today with Giovane Elber. Germany’s record champions will face Liverpool as part of the Singapore Trophy, presented by Audi, on August 2nd. The opponents for the first Audi Football Summit in Tokyo have also been confirmed as Manchester City, with the game kicking off at 19:30 local time on July 26th.

In Singapore from July 30th to August 2nd

FC Bayern will be in Singapore from July 30th to August 2nd before returning to Munich. The game against Liverpool at the Singapore National Stadium is scheduled for 19:30 local time. As well as the friendly against Manchester City, FC Bayern will also face Kawasaki Frontale at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo for the second Audi Football Summit at 19:00 local time on July 29th.

This year’s Audi Summer Tour lasts from July 24th to August 3rd under the motto “A way to inspire.” Last summer, FC Bayern were on tour in the USA. The last time they were in Asia was in 2017 when they visited China and Singapore again.