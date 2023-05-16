 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Bayern Munich midfielder to depart in event of summer signing

Plus, who is Tuchel’s mystery coveted number six?

FC Bayern München v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg is reporting (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) that if Bayern Munich sign an additional midfielder in the summer, “one of the current midfielders in the team” would need to be moved on.

With a roster that presently includes only Leon Goretzka, Ryan Gravenberch, and Joshua Kimmich, the possibilities are seriously narrowed down.

Additionally, Plettenberg adds that there exists a player in the Premier League who is manager Thomas Tuchel’s “preferred” choice for the role of No. 6 — presently commanded by Kimmich.

If such a move transpires, it would mark a shake-up in the composition of the Bayern midfield and likely move Kimmich up the pitch. It’s hard to imagine that it would be Goretzka departing as well, rather than the want-away Gravenberch.

So, could Konrad Laimer for Marcel Sabitzer for not be the end of the Bavarian midfield shuffle in this summer’s transfer window? Who might that mystery Premier League player be?

