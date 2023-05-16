Manchester United announces Bayern Munich loanee Marcel Sabitzer is out for the season

According to a release from Manchester United’s club website, Bayern Munich loanee Marcel Sabizter has sustained a meniscus injury and will miss the rest of the season:

Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has suffered a meniscal injury which will, unfortunately, rule him out for the remainder of the season. The Austria international, who joined on loan from Bayern Munich in January, missed the 2-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, with the knee complaint, after coming off the bench in the previous game at West Ham United. Everyone at the club is disappointed to lose Marcel’s services, as the Reds chase a strong finish to the season in the Premier League and FA Cup, and we are grateful for his contribution to our progress so far.

Sabitzer, who was in the midst of a terrific season at Bayern Munich before being loaned away, continued his solid play in England. Sabitzer will return to Bayern Munich this summer, but there are rumors that Manchester United could have interest in keeping the Austrian.

Even if that does not work out, Sabitzer performed at such a high level that he will undoubtedly have many suitors calling his name this summer. As far as Bayern Munich goes, the club is bringing in RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer this summer and still has Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Ryan Gravenberch in tow. There still might not be room on the Bayern Munich depth chart for Sabitzer even with his excellent season.