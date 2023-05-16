Bayern Munich youngster Gabriel Vidović changes his agent ahead of a possible move in the summer

Bayern Munich’s Gabriel Vidovic was the standout youngster last season for Bayern II in the Regionalliga. He was quick, a phenomenal finisher and he did not look out of place when he was promoted to the first team. Still, the club decided it would be best to loan him out, considering the wealth of talent Bayern has in attack.

The problem was, he went on loan to Vitesse Arnheim in the Eredivisie. Vitesse is known for aiding the development of famous players such as Mason Mount and Martin Ødegaard when they were on loan, so it seemed like a good next step.

It was not.

The U-21 Croatian midfielder has been in and out of the side and played out of position on the left of the attack, in a side that was expected to challenge for Europe but instead battled against relegation all season long.

And now Vidović may be leaving. Kerry Hau reports, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, that the Croat has changed agencies to Volker Struth, a classic sign that a player wants to facilitate a transfer. Hau also reports that Vidović still does not have great prospects in the first team, though new coach Thomas Tuchel would prefer to see him in pre season.

Will Vidović sign a new contract, with his current deal expiring in 2025? Go on loan again? Get sold? Play a part in the first team? Hau reports that a loan or a sale with a buy back clause for the former Augsburg youth player are the most likely outcomes, but there are currently just no guarantees.