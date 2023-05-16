Report: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund yet to make contact for Ajax star Edson Alvarez

The rumors linking Bayern Munich to Ajax’s Mexican defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez have been there for quite a few weeks now and there appears to be at least some substance to the stories on the topic.

Sport1’s Kerry Hau and PJ Berger issues a report (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), stating that Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund were set to battle it out for the 25-year-old, but neither club has made contact with Ajax as of yet. In addition, the Sport1 report also states that Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel is a longtime fan of Alvarez and actually wanted to acquire him during his Chelsea FC days:

Bayern & BVB are very interested in signing Edson Alvarez. Both clubs have contacted the management of the player - but no contact so far between clubs. Nevertheless, it’s expected soon. Price tag €35-40m. Tuchel is fan of Alvarez and wanted him at Chelsea. (Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo”) Salihamidžić and company consider Alvarez to be a top alternative to give Joshua Kimmich more freedom in midfield in the future — because, like Javi Martinez, the Mexican midfielder is tactically disciplined and does not shy away from duels.

In addition, Dutch journalist Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf chimed in and stated that each club is expected to make contact with Ajax very soon:

Bayern and Borussia Dortmund are very interested in Edson Álvarez. Both clubs are expected to contact Ajax and negotiate with Sven Mislintat, new director of football of the Dutch club. Ajax would want at least €40m for the Mexican midfielder this summer.

The Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund element of this is fascinating. It could be argued that the teams will be both be a little more motivated to win this transfer because of who the competition is.

Will Bayern Munich go the extra mile to edge BVB? Maybe not, per Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg. In fact, he says that Bayern Munich might not even be looking at Alvrarez (as captured by @iMiaSanMia)

Edson Álvarez is not a confirmed target for FC Bayern. There are no intensive talks internally about the player. Borussia Dortmund’s interest is more concrete.

As always with situations like this, stay tuned...