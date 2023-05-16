Bavarian Loan Works: Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel pitches another shutout, while Janina Leitzig lets in six

As the European seasons are coming to an end, promotion and relegation battles heat up for some Bayern Munich loanees. Some players that have been getting playing time have were missing from their team’s squads, while some perennial starters started on the bench.

France - Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel is the only player on loan in Ligue 1.

Alexander Nübel - AS Monaco

Monaco hosted Lille in a league match on Sunday, and Nübel was in goal for 90 minutes as always. He did well in the match, saving four shuts and posting a shutout. Unfortunately, his teammates weren’t able to score a goal, but Monaco picked up a point at home. They continue to sit in 4th place, which would put them in the Europa league next season.

Monaco will be on the road against Lyon on Friday.

Scotland - Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Scottish Premiership.

Malik Tillman - Rangers FC

Tillman is out hurt for the rest of the season, missing the last five matches of the season.

Tillman picked up a nice honor this weekend: he was named Men’s Young Player of the Year — as voted by the players — by PFA Scotland, the players’ association of Scottish football.

England - Premier League

Marcel Sabitzer is the only player on loan in the Premier League.

Marcel Sabitzer - Manchester United

Sabitzer was not in the 18-man gameday squad for Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Wolverhampton on Saturday. He also did not appear on the injury report.

England - Women’s Super League

FC Bayern Frauen have one player on loan to England’s WSL.

Janina Leitzig - Leicester City

Leitzig got absolutely bombarded in goal for Leicester City against Chelsea on Wednesday. She faced 11 shots on targe, but was only able to save five of those shots. No one on her team had a great day as no support was given on defense to help in front of Leitzig’s goal, nor was there much in the attack. Leicester lost 6-0, but remains in 11th place — two points safe from relegation.

Leicester City WFC will host West Ham on Sunday.

Netherlands - Eredivisie

Gabriel Vidovic is the only player on loan to the Dutch Eredivisie

Gabriel Vidovic – Vitesse

Vidovic was on the bench for Vitesse’s 2-0 win over Cambuur, but never made it onto the pitch.

Vitesse will host FC Groningen on Sunday.

Germany - 2. Bundesliga

There are three players on loan in the 2. Bundesliga: Sarpreet Singh, Bright Arrey-Mbi and Jamie Lawrence.

Sarpreet Singh - Jahn Regensburg

Singh was on the bench for Regensburg’s 1-5 loss to HSV on Sunday, but did not make it onto the pitch. Regensburg find themselves almost relegated. They are five points behind the relegation playoff spot with only two matches to go.

Regensburg will travel to play against Eintracht Braunschweig on Saturday.

Bright Arrey-Mbi – Hannover 96

Arrey-Mbi started and played all 90 minutes of Hannover’s match against SV Darmstadt. It appears that he only had a mediocre game, but didn’t do anything wrong. He only had 38 touches for the whole match and passed with a 84% completion rate. He also had just one interception and four recoveries. Hannover went on to win 2-1, so it was all apparently enough!

Hannover — sitting mid-table and completely safe — will travel to face Fortuna Düsseldorf on Sunday.

Jamie Lawrence - 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence started on the bench for Magdeburg against 1. FC Nürnberg, but came into the match in the 63rd minute with the match tied at 1-1. During his relatively short time on the field, Lawrence blocked two shots and recorded one clearance and three recoveries. While on the field, both teams scored and the match ended 2-2. Magdeburg are also safely situated at the middle of the table.

Magdeburg will travel to face SV Darmstadt on Friday.

Germany - 3. Liga

There are two players on loan to the 3. Liga: Marvin Cuni and Lenn Jastremski.

Marvin Cuni - 1. FC Saarbrücken

Cuni started on the bench for Saarbrücken’s match against Hallescher FC, but came onto the pitch in the 66th minute with his team up 1-0. Like last week, Cuni was able to score a late goal — this time doubling his team’s advantage and helping them on to a 2-0 win.

Saarbrücken in fifth place — but just one point behind those that are holding onto the places for both automatic promotion and the promotion playoff. After this week, they also have a better goal differential than those they are chasing.

Saarbrücken will travel to face MSV Duisburg on Sunday.

Lenn Jastremski - Erzgebirge Aue

Aue are safe from relegation going into the last few matches. They did not play since the last Loan Works, but will host BVB II on Monday.

Italy - Serie B

Nick Salihamidzic is the only player on loan in the Serie B

Nick Salihamidzic – Cosenza

Salihamidzic was not in the 18-man squad for the 1-1 draw between Cosenza and Ascoli.

Cosenza currently sit at 16th place — a relegation playoff spot — and are two points from safety. They are, however, safe from automatic relegation. Their last match is Friday against Cagliari.

Austria - Austrian Bundesliga

There are four players on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein, Daniel Francis, Emilian Metu, and Shaoziyang Liu.

Torben Rhein - Austria Lustenau

For the second week in a row, Rhein made it onto the pitch for Austria Lustenau. In only seven minutes on the pitch, he completed 100% of his passes and created two chances for his team to score. Unfortunately, all the scoring was done in the first half and the match ended 2-2.

Lustenau will face WSG Tirol on Saturday.

Daniel Francis - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Francis was not in the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 4-1 loss on the road to Sturm Graz.

Klagenfurt will face Austria Wien on Sunday.

Emilian Metu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Metu was not in the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 4-1 loss on the road to Sturm Graz.

Shaoziyang Liu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Liu was not in the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 4-1 loss on the road to Sturm Graz.