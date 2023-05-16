Daily Schmankerl: Inter Milan, AC Milan set to battle for Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard; FC Barcelona poised to strike if Noussair Mazraoui opts to leave Bayern; Are Real Madrid and PSG feuding?; Manchester United wants Ryan Gravenberch; and MORE!

AC Milan and Inter Milan have emerged as leading contenders on Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard:

Benjamin Pavard’s recent presence inside the AC Milan dressing room prompted some speculation regarding a potential move, but the Rossoneri would reportedly face competition. Calciomercato.com report that the Bayern Munich defender is a friend of Theo Hernandez and Mike Maignan, which is why he decided to watch Milan-Lecce at San Siro and was even spotted in the dressing room with Lucas Hernandez. However, his visit was merely one to see friends and was not related to the upcoming summer transfer window, even if the Milan management are admirers of the Frenchman. It is Inter are the club that most concretely interested in Pavard who they consider to be an ideal potential reinforcement for the current squad, given the imminent departure of Milan Skriniar and the rumours of Denzel Dumfries possibly being sold.

It is unclear if Pavard will sign a contract extension with Bayern Munich at this point, but the primary issue for the Frenchman is just how much playing time he will get at center-back.

Matthijs de Ligt, Lucas Hernandez, and Dayot Upamecano also play the position for the Bavarians and barring Thomas Tuchel shifting to a back three-based formation, it would seem that Bayern Munich would probably not pay four center-backs world class-level salaries, which is probably what it will take to re-up both Hernandez and Pavard this summer.

Bayern Munich might not be worried about Noussair Mazraoui leaving, but the player could still be looking to get out of Dodge. If so, FC Barcelona is interested:

The Catalans have been linked with a host of options throughout the year. The names of Juan Foyth, Benjamin Pavard, and Diogo Dalot have all come up. The club had even reportedly held a discussion with the agent of Jeremie Frimpong recently. However, according to Mundo Deportivo, one name that could dominate the Barcelona circles in the coming weeks is Noussair Mazraoui. Formerly of Ajax, it appears the Bayern Munich starlet is frustrated in Bavaria. After joining the club last summer, the defender has only featured in just 17 league matches. He simply does not have the trust of the recently appointed Thomas Tuchel. As a result, Mazraoui is eyeing for a summer switch to FC Barcelona. The player was linked with a move to Barça last summer, but he ended up joining Bayern Munich while the Catalans struggled with FFP restrictions. This time around, Barcelona are experiencing similar economic issues. But they are willing to make a move for the Moroccan if they receive favourable conditions. Otherwise, the club would explore the possibility of a loan deal. A lot will depend on Bayern Munich. Mazraoui, for his part, is willing to do everything he can to force through the move to Camp Nou. Barcelona also have an excellent relationship with his agent, which could go a long way in helping them rope in the former Ajax starlet this summer.

However, as we saw this weekend, Bayern Munich is very reluctant to let Mazraoui go. The Hard Tackle captured a report from Fichajes reiterating just that:

Bayern Munich will not sell Noussair Mazraoui this summer, thus dealing a blow to Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Manchester United. According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Bayern Munich will keep Noussair Mazraoui at the Allianz Arena beyond the summer transfer window. The 25-year-old was a target for Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Manchester United. But the Bundesliga champions do not want to part ways with their summer signing yet. The Bundesliga champions do not want to part ways with the Moroccan international, even though he has expressed his frustrations over a lack of game time. So Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Manchester United will have to set their sights elsewhere for a right-back this summer.

Juventus and Real Madrid have also been linked to Mazraoui.

Thomas Tuchel pushed all of the right buttons with an all-out, attacking formation and style of play in dismantling Schalke 04 over the weekend.

However, that was just one of the many storylines surround the team at the moment. Let’s take a look at the topics of discussion on this week’s edition of the Bavarian Podcast Works — Flagship Show:

A look at the Schalke 04 match, the impact made by Thomas Müller, and how it all came together for at least one game.

A look at the backline: Who should stay, who might go, and how things are lining up for next season.

Addressing the transfer rumors linking Bayern Munich to RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo (Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Manchester United are also in the mix), why it probably does not work, but perhaps one reason why the Bavarians could be considering it.

WhoScored.com named Noussair Mazraoui, Joao Cancelo, and Jamal Musiala to its Bundesliga Team of the Week:

Meanwhile, kicker selected Serge Gnabry of its Bundesliga Team of the Week:

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain might be feuding:

Real Madrid are not looking to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, with club officials adamant that they will never pay a single penny to the French side after a complete collapse of the relationship between the two teams.

You know what? Let them fight it out.

Bayern Munich had another eventful week off the field and that left us with a ton to talk about. There is drama with Thomas Müller, a massive transfer rumor involving a potential future captain, and some thoughts on why the effects of decisions made last spring are still being felt.

Check out what we have on tap for this episode of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

More thoughts on the why Bayern Munich’s indecision and lack of commitment last spring in the Robert Lewandowski-Erling Haaland saga has put the team in such an awful place at the moment.

Why Thomas Müller really might want to leave the club...and discussing the reasons he has to stay.

Joshua Kimmich to Real Madrid? Let’s talks about how real that might be.

Manchester United could be a contender for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch if the Dutchman pushes to leave the club:

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. It has been a difficult season for the midfielder following his move from Ajax last summer. He has failed to get going in Germany and has often found himself starting matches from the bench. Despite the lack of starts, the Holland international has appeared in 30 matches across all competitions, scoring one goal. If Man United can secure his services, he will be reunited with Erik ten Hag again, where he flourished in midfield. According to Football Insider, United have entered the race in which Liverpool are currently readying a bid for Gravenberch this summer.

New Chelsea FC manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to keep Mason Mount in tow for when he takes over:

Incoming Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino wants Mason Mount to stay at Stamford Bridge and will look to reignite talks over a contract extension.

So Bayern Munich finally had a good performance under Thomas Tuchel. Schalke have been undergoing a bit of a renaissance in recent weeks, but they were simply unable to compete with the dynamism and dominance shown by Bayern at both ends of the pitch on the day. Not a single bad performance in sight, making it a good

Here are our talking points from the game: