Bayern Munich Frauen full steam ahead with win vs. Hoffenheim

Bayern Munich edge closer to a Frauen-Bundesliga title-winning season after getting the job done in a narrow 1-0 win over Hoffenheim on Friday. Lea Schüller found the breakthrough header on 25 minutes from a Klara Bühl corner and Bayern never looked back — despite failing to extend their advantage.

“We were clearly the better team today and could’ve scored four or more goals,” said head coach Alexander Straus (via FCBayern.com). “We had to settle the game earlier. We showed fantastic football. We made the opponents run around and used the space. But Hoffenheim are a good team and we knew it would be a tough game. The relief at winning is obviously big. I’m proud of how the team performed.”

Highlights below:

“First of all, we’re just pleased today,” added full-back Carolin Simon. “We fought from the first minute and threw everything into it. We were physically present, and you saw over 95 minutes that we absolutely wanted it. But we also moved the ball around well at times. We’ve got the reward for it and that’s why we’re happy. It gives us momentum, motivation and confidence.”

Bayern peppered Hoffenheim with attacks in the second half but lacked the killer blow. A flick on through goal for Georgia Stanway, a wide curler from Maximiliane Rall, even a series of close-range efforts for Jovana Damnjanović — everything oozed class but without rewards.

“It was incredibly tense. A 1-0 is always a tricky result. The closing minutes showed how much mentality and intensity was in the game,” said Klara Bühl. “Both teams used everything left in the tank. I felt like we always had things in our hands and also had the chances to put it to bed earlier. We’re really happy and proud of the three points.”

The three points are nothing to sneeze at. Hoffenheim are fourth in the Bundesliga table, and any clash among the top four can’t be taken for granted. Just ask Wolfsburg — defending champions and long-time table-toppers this season. They met third-placed Frankfurt on Sunday and were delivered a crushing 4-0 defeat, all but ending their hopes of a repeat this year.

Now Bayern just need one win from their remaining two games — against Leverkusen (5th) and Potsdam (12th, last place) — to confirm their status as champions.