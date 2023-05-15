Report: Sadio Mané “top candidate” to leave Bayern Munich in summer transfer window

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Sadio Mané’s time with Bayern Munich could be coming to an end.

After arriving from Liverpool FC last summer, Mané could be on his way out the door after just one season:

Sadio Mané remains the top candidate to leave the club this summer. Bayern want to sell the Senegalese and expect that he wouldn’t want to stay as a substitute player. Given his high wages, the Premier League is the most realistic destination for Mané.

Mané has proven to not be the caliber of striker that Bayern Munich needed after losing Robert Lewandowski. The team already has a quality stable of wingers including Leroy Sané, Kingsley Coman, and Serge Gnabry, plus Jamal Musiala, who can easily play the position whenever needed.

Mané’s role with Bayern Munich could best be described as “questionable” moving forward.

While his on-the-field inconsistency was tough for some fans to take, Mané also had two significant off-the-field issues as he had a locker room argument with Julan Nagelsmann and the much-publicized slap-fight with Sané.

Clearly, it was not an ideal first season in Munich for the Senegalese attacker. Chelsea FC, AS Roma, and Newcastle United United have been linked to the 31-year-old.