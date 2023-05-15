Bayern Munich reluctant to let Dino Toppmöller go to Eintracht Frankfurt for any less than €500k

Everything looks to be in line for former Bayern Munich assistant manager Dino Toppmöller to become Eintracht Frankfurt’s new manager this summer. Frankfurt have decided to part ways with Oliver Glasner come the end of the season, which will end with the DFB-Pokal final clash in Berlin against RB Leipzig.

Their current Bundesliga position (8th) is well below what the club’s expectations of the season were, just a season removed from winning the Europa League and finishing in 11th in the Bundesliga. The club’s front office felt it was time for a switch regardless of the club reaching yet another cup final and Toppmöller was always on the top of their wish list.

However, much like Julian Nagelsmann, Toppmöller is still technically under contract at Bayern, and thus, the Rekordmeister are still demanding a compensation fee from Frankfurt to let him become the new manager there. The are asking for roughly half a million euros for their former assistant that was also alongside Nagelsmann during his tenure at RB Leipzig.

Per new information from BILD (via @iMiaSanMia), Frankfurt is unwilling to pay the 500,000 euro fee that Bayern is asking for Toppmöller. Because of this, there have not yet been any concrete talks between the two clubs as Bayern does not want to budge in their stance of demanding that lucrative of a compensation fee for their former assistant that came in what was sort of a package deal with Nagelsmann when he was signed from Leipzig.

Despite no talks having taken place yet, it is still assumed that a deal will go through and that Toppmöller will, in fact, become Eintracht Frankfurt’s new manager during the summer transfer window. Having taken over for Adi Hütter in the summer of 2021, Glasner was Frankfurt’s second manager after Niko Kovac had left to become Bayern manager in the summer of 2018, just a few short months after beating Bayern in the DFB-Pokal final.