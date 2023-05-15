Training Update: Alphonso Davies is back working out individually at Bayern Munich; The latest on Josip Stanišić; and a recap of Sunday’s small group session

Bayern Munich got some good news on the injury front as Alphonso Davies is back and working out individually at Säbener Straße (per FCBayern.com):

There was good news from Säbener Straße on Monday morning as Alphonso Davies started running training for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury away at Mainz at the end of April. The 22-year-old Canada international is now stepping up his recovery.

Bild (via @iMiaSanMia) captured some video of the Canadian star jogging on the training grounds:

Alphonso Davies has resumed running training on the pitch this morning as he recovers from a torn hamstring [ @BILD_Bayern]pic.twitter.com/B7YRkHWsZS — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 15, 2023

On Sunday, Bayern Munich had a small group training for players who did not start on Saturday vs. Schalke 04 per Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia_GER). Ryan Gravenberch did not take part in the session, so his spot was taken by assistant coach Anthony Barry:

Coach Anthony Barry played in the reserves’ practice today during small-field drills. He replaced Ryan Gravenberch, who did not participate in the reserves’ session. Aleksandar Pavlović, who was in the professional squad for the second time against Schalke, was also allowed to train with the professionals today. Arijon Ibrahimović (was with the U-18 national team) was also back.

There was no word on why Gravenberch did not train with the group, but he did play 26 minutes against Schalke 04, which might have timed him out of the session.

In addition, Josip Stanišić trained on his own and is expected to be back in the squad next week: