Bavarian Podcast Works S5E45: Talking Bayern Munich’s dominant win vs. Schalke 04; Thomas Müller’s positive impact; The future of the backline; addressing those transfer rumors with RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo; and MORE!

Thomas Tuchel pushed all of the right buttons with an all-out, attacking formation and style of play in dismantling Schalke 04 over the weekend.

However, that was just one of the many storylines surround the team at the moment. Let’s take a look at the topics of discussion on this week’s edition of the Bavarian Podcast Works — Flagship Show:

A look at the Schalke 04 match, the impact made by Thomas Müller, and how it all came together for at least one game.

A look at the backline: Who should stay, who might go, and how things are lining up for next season.

Addressing the transfer rumors linking Bayern Munich to RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo (Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Manchester United are also in the mix), why it probably does not work, but perhaps one reason why the Bavarians could be considering it.

