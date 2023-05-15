Bayern Munich to get their own TV show called “Gute Freunde”

Bayern Munich have had their fair share of coverage of the club; from “Behind the Legend” to the YouTube videos that their channel uploads, there’s never a shortage of content about the Rekordmeister. They’re about to go one step further and make a TV show about the club legends and their rise to fame in the mid-1960s to the mid-1970s.

“Gute Freunde” (good friends) is a new TV series about FC Bayern, which will premiere at the Munich Film Festival at the end of June and will be available for streaming on RTL+ later this year. It highlights the rise of the club between 1965 and 1974. The main characters Gerd Müller, Sepp Maier, Franz Beckenbauer, Paul Breitner and Uli Hoeneß will be played by actors Markus Krojer, Paul Wellenhof, Moritz Lehman, Jan-David Bürger and Max Hubacher. – TV Digital via Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

