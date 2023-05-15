 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Pitch Perfect: New Bayern Munich grass man has the magic touch

Finally, grass you would deem acceptable to bury your face in.

By CSmith1919

Bayern Munich - FC Schalke 04 Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

When thinking about the best transfers that Bayern Munich made over the course of this season, many would begin with center-back Matthijs de Ligt, who looks like he could be a generational player at the club.

Others might point to Noussair Mazraoui, who is establishing himself as a two-way weapon at outside-back. Some even might look forward and project that Mathys Tel might end up being the best of the lot.

For those really in the know, however, former Wolfsburg greenskeeper Peter Sauer is the man. Younger Bayern Munich fans might even say that “he’s him.” For the first time in seemingly forever, there was a game at the Allianz Arena and no one complained about the pitch (take that Sodfather!).

Does Sauer have the magic touch? Maybe, per Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

New greenkeeper Peter Sauer started his work at Bayern on May 1st. (Saturday) was his first home game. There were no complaints about the pitch after the game.

Put some respect on Sauer’s name...

