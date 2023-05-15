Thomas Tuchel, Hasan Salihamidzic pleased with Manuel Neuer’s recovery progress at Bayern Munich

Yann Sommer has now recorded two clean sheets from Bayern Munich’s last three Bundesliga wins as they’re still on pace to win their eleventh straight Meisterschale so long as they don’t drop points next weekend to RB Leipzig. Even with another Bundesliga title to add to the trophy cabinet in Munich, the season would largely be considered sub-par due to getting knocked out of both the DFB-Pokal and Champions League again far sooner than they would’ve liked.

The optics and timing around the managerial switch from Julian Nagelsmann to Thomas Tuchel placed increased scrutiny on Bayern’s front office and board, but they have remained adamant in their backing of Tuchel moving forward. For what it’s worth, Tuchel inherited a squad made up predominantly of Nagelsmann signings, one of which was Sommer during the winter transfer window as an emergency replacement for Manuel Neuer. Now, reports suggest that Sommer could be on his way out of the club this summer, not wanting to fall behind Neuer in the pecking order in the keeper’s spot. Tuchel has maintained that Neuer will more than likely resume his role as the starting keeper when he’s back healthy.

To add to it, both Tuchel and Bayern’s sporting director recently expressed their delight with how well Neuer’s recovery has been going. The keeper is still aiming for a full return to action come the beginning of July when Bayern begins their preseason preparations for the 2023/24 season. “It’s sensational news and it’s great to see how Manu is rewarded for his work. We won’t set any schedule. Not even with Lucas Hernández - they are outstanding athletes. The attitude they have here at the training ground is extremely positive,” Tuchel said on Neuer’s recovery, and likewise that of Lucas Hernandez’s, who he is excited to have back in the squad, potentially before this season concludes (via @iMiaSanMia).

After Bayern’s 6-0 thrashing of Schalke 04, Brazzo was equally as excited as Tuchel to speak about Neuer’s fast-tracked recovery and eagerness to have him back in the squad. They’re in regular communication with regards to his status, as well. ““We talk to each other every day.. He’s making a good impression. We are happy that he is on the right track. There’s still a bit to go, but it’s getting better and better every day,” Brazzo explained.