Chelsea might be regretting firing of current Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel

When Chelsea FC decided to sack Thomas Tuchel earlier this season, the move inadvertently sparked a chain of events that would trickle down to Bayern Munich hiring the German manager to replace Julian Nagelsmann.

Now, Chelsea is not so sure it made the right move per the Daily Mail:

The Chelsea owners have accepted that they might have made a mistake in sacking Thomas Tuchel last September, it can be revealed. Tuchel, 49, an enormously popular manager among the players and supporters, was sacked just a matter of games into the co-ownership tenure of Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital. Graham Potter was hired almost immediately after, though his reign lasted barely seven months before he was sacked last month. Though the relationship with Tuchel was never going to work long term, in retrospect it is accepted that it might have been better to retain the German coach for a season for a more orderly transition. Having dismissed Tuchel, with relations pretty bruised on both sides, there is a feeling that they overcompensated in appointing Potter because he was so adept at working the executives and owners.

Chelsea has moved on from Potter, too, and now Mauricio Pochettino will take over for the 2023/24 season:

The club are on the verge of appointing former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino to takeover in the summer, with the Argentine certainly aware of the task on his hands. Pochettino will bring assistant Jesus Perez with him as well as his usual coaching team but will not start officially in the role until the end of the season.

Sometimes it is crazy thinking how one hasty decision made in another country eventually had a massive effect on Bayern Munich.