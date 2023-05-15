Bayern Munich sub Daley Blind has options for next season

According to a report from De Telegraaf journalist Mike Verweij (as captured by @iMiaSanMia_GER), Bayern Munich defender Daley Blind could be on his way to Royal Antwerp after the season:

Marc Overmars, Technical Director of Royal Antwerp, recently had a chat with Daley’s father, Danny Blind, in Antwerp. The defender is allowed to leave on a free transfer in the summer. The father hinted that Daley is seriously considering a move to Antwerp.

Meanwhile, Football Oranje added more context to the report, including the news that Ajax could also be in the mix for Blind:

According to De Telegraaf, Ajax wants to bring Daley Blind back to the club this summer. After issues with Alfred Schreuder, Blind left Ajax in January for Bayern Munich, but he has barely played for the German giants. Blind will be available on a free transfer this summer and De Telegraaf is reporting that Ajax has been in contact with the defender. Now that Schreuder is gone, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has contacted Blind to see if he is interested in a third spell with Ajax.

While it was always hard to envision how Blind would get any consistent playing time with Bayern Munich, he has been a good soldier about the situation. A return to Ajax might be just what he needs to get his career back on track.