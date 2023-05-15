Daily Schmankerl: Newcastle United to bid on Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch; Juventus disappointed over Noussair Mazraoui news; Real Madrid’s offer to Cristiano Ronaldo; PSG star headed to Madrid?; Inter Milan wants FC Barcelona defender; and MORE!

It remains unclear if Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch will really seek to leave the club this summer, but if he does, he will not have a lack of suitors. Newcastle United seems like it is ready to join Liverpool FC in the hunt to land the Dutchman:

Newcastle have reportedly joined the race for Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch, who’s been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League this summer. Gravenberch, who moved to Bayern for £17m last summer having earned rave reviews for his displays for Ajax, has started just two Bundesliga games in his debut campaign. And the lack of game time led Gravenberch admitting last month that he “really wants to play weekly again” and that his situation “has to change next season.”

Juventus was reportedly going to make a play for Bayern Munich outside-back Noussair Mazraoui, but sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić’s declaration that Mazraoui was not going anywhere ruined those thoughts in Italy.

Mazraoui’s agent even reportedly offered his client Juventus, which added some salt to the wound:

Juventus has been dealt a blow in their bid to add Noussair Mazraoui to their squad at the end of this season. The full-back joined the Germans in the summer and has been struggling to play as much as he expected, which encouraged Juve to show an interest in his signature. Juve needs new full-backs, with Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado coming to the end of their time in Turin. The Bianconeri have followed Mazraoui for some time and believe he could be a key player for them in Turin for several years. They have now been dealt a major blow in their bid to add him to their squad in the summer. Although he does not play often, the Germans have no intention of letting him leave at the end of this campaign. Their director Hasan Salihamidzic told Sport1 via Calciomercato: “{He} Will stay with us”.

Bayern Munich had another eventful week off the field and that left us with a ton to talk about. There is drama with Thomas Müller, a massive transfer rumor involving a potential future captain, and some thoughts on why the effects of decisions made last spring are still being felt.

Check out what we have on tap for this episode of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

More thoughts on the why Bayern Munich’s indecision and lack of commitment last spring in the Robert Lewandowski-Erling Haaland saga has put the team in such an awful place at the moment.

Why Thomas Müller really might want to leave the club...and discussing the reasons he has to stay.

Joshua Kimmich to Real Madrid? Let’s talks about how real that might be.

Samuel Umtiti could be looking at a permanent stay in Italy as Inter Milan is reportedly interested in the defender:

Inter Milan will look to sign Samuel Umtiti from Barcelona after the 29-year-old’s successful loan stint with fellow Serie A club Lecce. According to a report by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Samuel Umtiti is the subject of interest from Inter Milan. The 29-year-old has impressed the Nerazzurri during his ongoing loan stint in Serie A with Lecce. And Barcelona will likely part ways with him in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United could be looking at Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos to be its next striker:

Manchester United have held talks with Benfica over a deal worth up to £100m, including add-ons, for centre-forward Goncalo Ramos.

So Bayern Munich finally had a good performance under Thomas Tuchel. Schalke have been undergoing a bit of a renaissance in recent weeks, but they were simply unable to compete with the dynamism and dominance shown by Bayern at both ends of the pitch on the day. Not a single bad performance in sight, making it a good

Here are our talking points from the game:

An interesting decision by Thomas Tuchel to opt for a 4-1-4-1 setup this week.

Why Thomas Muller allows Bayern Munich to make efficient use of space and therefore more dynamic.

Serge Gnabry is playing so well. Should Bayern Munich keep him this summer?

Why Jamal Musiala is being wasted in the middle.

Mathys Tel is the biggest wasted opportunity of the season.

Why Noussair Mazraoui is THE guy at right-back for Bayern.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti could be eyeing up a move to Real Madrid:

Marco Verratti reportedly views Real Madrid as his ideal destination, with the PSG midfielder contacting Carlo Ancelotti. According to a report by L’Equipe, as relayed by Madrid Xtra, Marco Verratti has decided to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window. The Italian midfielder views Real Madrid as his ideal destination. And he has already contacted Carlo Ancelotti over the possibility of a deal.

Real Madrid wants to bring back Cristiano Ronaldo...just not to play:

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has offered Cristiano Ronaldo the chance to return to the club if he decides to leave Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. The Portuguese international had been dropped from the starting XI by new manager Erik ten Hag and it wasn’t long before Ronaldo was on his way out. However, he could be set to move clubs yet again if he opts to accept Perez’s offer of a dream return to the Santiago Bernabeu. Ronaldo netted 450 goals in just 438 appearances during his time at Los Blancos, winning 16 trophies in the process. But, Perez’s desire for Ronaldo to return to the club isn’t fuelled by his ability on the pitch, and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner may not be happy with the offer. While Perez is reportedly ready to welcome Ronaldo back to the club with welcome arms, the offer is not for a playing role. Perez would like Ronaldo to return, but he will not offer the former Man Utd star the chance to play for Real Madrid again.

Allow me to opine on Philadelphia’s latest debacle, the 76ers incredible choke job against the Boston Celtics. The Sixers, of course, were up 3-1 in the series before dropping three in a row. It was a collapse that you could see coming from a mile away. Here are some quick hitters on that mess:

This loss falls mostly on the shoulders of Joel Embiid and James Harden, but Doc Rivers will end up being the fall guy for the operation. Doc did what Doc does...come up small in big spots. He got outcoached by a guy almost no one heard of just a year ago.

Speaking of coming up small, Embiid got his MVP and packed it in when things got tough. What a gutless brutal performance. Ditto Harden, who was probably out of gas more than out of guts.

brutal performance. Ditto Harden, who was probably out of gas more than out of guts. Credit to the Celtics, particularly Jason Tatum and Jaylen Brown. They were awesome when their team needed them.

Process Bros are taking this hard. It will only get worse if Nikola Jokić — the most hated players by Philadelphia’s #ProcessMafia — goes out and wins the whole thing with the Denver Nuggets. The current team was built on an culture of losing, so it should shock no one that when losing (for draft picks) was acceptable — and touted by many — it has enabled a culture of, well, being soft. When toughness, grit, and mental fortitude were needed the team folded like an accordion.

Don’t remind anyone that the Sixers traded up with the Celtics to draft Markelle Fultz (LOL) over Jason Tatum. It’s painful...

A team built on the acceptance of losing, bred a losing culture, and can’t get past the second round of the playoffs. Maybe it will get better...or maybe not...and “The Process” can start all over again.

(End of non-football rant)