David Alaba says Carlo Ancelotti was “alright” at Bayern Munich

Have we been needlessly slagging off Don Carlo?

Bayern Muenchen v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images

Carlo Ancelotti is one of the most successful coaches of all time, winning the Champions League like 5 times out of 6 (as both player and manager; the one time he lost was as manager of AC Milan at Istanbul 2005). It wasn’t smooth sailing at Bayern Munich for Carlo, however, as the Italian became a rather unpopular figure in Munich (and even had a mole during his time). Despite this, Real Madrid defender David Alaba (formerly of Bayern) said that Ancelotti was “alright” during their stay.

“He also worked well in Munich, we played good football there and celebrated success. He is one of the greatest coaches of all time,” Tz’s Philipp Kessler and Manuel Bonke as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia.

The 30-year-old Austrian also dished on Thomas Tuchel, whom Bayern hired to ensure progress in the Champions League but has not turned out well so far: “He joined during the hot phase of the season and had several difficult games ahead of him. But I’m sure that Thomas Tuchel and Bayern are an extremely strong combination.”

