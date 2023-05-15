 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich looking to create more partnerships in different countries

The club is basically looking to conquer the world at this point.

Danubio v Emelec - Copa CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2023 Photo by Ernesto Ryan/ Agencia Gamba/Getty Images

Recently, FC Bayern Munich announced a partnership with Los Angeles FC in the United States, specifically stated to be for “the development of young talent.” According to Bild, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Bayern does not plan to stop there. Having announced the partnership with Los Angeles less than a month ago, Bayern are reportedly already “arranging a cooperation with a club from Montevideo”, the capital of Uruguay.

Additionally, the report states that future partnerships with Austria and Africa are “conceivable” and specifically mentions that these partnerships are meant to “spot talents & develop players/coaches.” In addition to Bayern’s recent “World Squad” initiative, it is clear that Bayern wants to spot talent all over the world and give it the chance to flourish. Though Bayern would probably prefer that flourishing to be done in Bavaria. Question marks still surround these partnerships, though. Do Bayern wish to develop the club’s youth players at these foreign clubs or simply work in conjunction with these clubs in order to find and develop talents in the country?

The latter will certainly be a big goal for these partnerships but it would remain to be seen how well players raised in Germany would handle the relocation to other countries far away. Regardless, for now we can only speculate how things will turn out. These partnerships will surely be something to keep an eye on in the future.

