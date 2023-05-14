Kit leak: Bayern Munich to sport a gorgeous retro-style shirt next season

According to Footy Headlines, we have our first visuals of the third kit Bayern Munich will use in the 2023/24 season. The third kit is primarily used for away games in the UEFA Champions League, and this year Adidas have gone for a retro style shirt in dark red and off-white. The kit will feature the club’s old logo from 1923 to 1954, which is still a fan-favorite and used in all manner of official merchandise.

Twitter account @iMiaSanMia posted pictures of the third kit and the reaction from the fanbase seems overwhelmingly positive:

Bayern's third kit for next season will combine off-white with a dark red. It features the 1923 club logo, which is still a fan's favourite. It was used, with some interruptions, until 1954 [@Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/HlnYY1LUjM — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 14, 2023

Honestly, the styling and the colors really seem to work here. This is one of the best third kits Bayern Munich have had in a very long time, and may supersede next season’s home shirt for a lot of people. The old logo gives it a unique flavor compared to other shirts in the lineup, and we look forward to seeing it worn in big Champions League away games in the future.

Hopefully the leak turns out to be accurate — which it usually is this late in the season. We won’t see this shirt debuted until the first game of the CL group stage next season, which is an agonizingly long wait — but at least we’ll have something to look forward to. Kudos to Adidas for stepping up their game this year. Third kits are generally neglected compared to the home and away kits for most teams. Now

