Jamal Musiala hails teen striker Mathys Tel’s development at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala pressed and pressed for a goal of his own against Schalke, and who could blame him? The youngster has had a marvelous season and has proven to be one of the Rekordmeister’s most lethal weapons in front of goal.

But while he couldn’t get in on the fun himself, he turned provider to a fellow youngster, assisting Mathys Tel for what was remarkably the 18-year-old’s fifth league goal in his first Bayern season, despite just one start.

“You can’t tell he’s only 18,” Musiala said of Tel (via Sport1’s Kerry Hau, as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “He is physically strong, fast and has a great shot. His development is very good. I enjoy playing with him.”

Tel has been brought along slowly but steadily at Bayern, and all eyes are on his potential future at striker — even if his present might be on the wing. Against Schalke, however, Tel was brought on in the central forward position, replacing Serge Gnabry (who had already scored two goals) in the 71st minute.

And in the 80th minute, he pounced on Musiala’s slick supply ball looking very much like a future number nine — tucking away first time, on his weaker left foot, and well beyond keeper Alexander Schwolow’s reach.

If this is a sign of things to come, Bayern may want to consider just how much they want to invest in a starting striker this summer. Gnabry, Tel, and the injured Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting...maybe there’s enough to work with on the squad already.

