Why Thomas Muller backs Real Madrid to beat Manchester City in the Champions League

Speaking to the media after the 6-0 win over Schalke, Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller was asked by kicker about the ongoing Champions League semi-final between Real Madrid and Manchester City. Both teams drew 1-1 in the first leg, leaving it all to play for at the Etihad this coming week.

Muller, who was seen “advising” Thomas Tuchel on the sidelines during Bayern Munich’s CL quarter-final games versus Man City, said he backs Madrid on a personal level. Here’s why:

Thomas #Müller über das Halbfinale zwischen #Real und #ManCity: „Auf persönlicher Ebene (auch wegen #Alaba) bin ich eher bei Real. Fußballerisch finde ich beide Mannschaften, wie sie das Spiel prägen, echt super. Schön anzuschauen. Wird ein top Rückspiel.“ #rmalive #rma — Georg Holzner (@georg_holzner) May 13, 2023

Thomas #Müller on the semi-final between #Real and #ManCity : “On a personal level (also because of #Alaba ) I’m more with Real. In terms of football, I find both teams really great, the way they shape the game. Nice to look at. Will be a top second leg.”

Funny how he didn’t mention Toni Kroos.

Given how balanced the two teams look after the first leg, it’s hard to disagree with Muller’s assessment here. Of course, you should never rule out Madrid in a Champions League knockout — they own that competition. City may have beaten Bayern 4-1 on aggregate this year, but they were helped along by some awful mistakes on the part of the Bayern players and coaching staff. Madrid are rarely ever so accommodating.

It’s sad that, for a third consecutive season, we won’t see Bayern Munich competing at the very upper echelons of the UEFA Champions League. A proper knockout stage clash with Real Madrid is long overdue.

Oh well, maybe next season will go better.