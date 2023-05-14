 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
HAPPY PODCAST ALERT! Bayern Munich played an actually good game! We talk about who stood out and why in our postgame podcast! Click here to listen!

Filed under:

Why Thomas Muller backs Real Madrid to beat Manchester City in the Champions League

Funny how he didn’t mention Toni Kroos, huh.

By Ineednoname
/ new
FC Bayern Muenchen v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Speaking to the media after the 6-0 win over Schalke, Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller was asked by kicker about the ongoing Champions League semi-final between Real Madrid and Manchester City. Both teams drew 1-1 in the first leg, leaving it all to play for at the Etihad this coming week.

Muller, who was seen “advising” Thomas Tuchel on the sidelines during Bayern Munich’s CL quarter-final games versus Man City, said he backs Madrid on a personal level. Here’s why:

Thomas #Müller on the semi-final between #Real and #ManCity : “On a personal level (also because of #Alaba ) I’m more with Real. In terms of football, I find both teams really great, the way they shape the game. Nice to look at. Will be a top second leg.”

Funny how he didn’t mention Toni Kroos.

Given how balanced the two teams look after the first leg, it’s hard to disagree with Muller’s assessment here. Of course, you should never rule out Madrid in a Champions League knockout — they own that competition. City may have beaten Bayern 4-1 on aggregate this year, but they were helped along by some awful mistakes on the part of the Bayern players and coaching staff. Madrid are rarely ever so accommodating.

It’s sad that, for a third consecutive season, we won’t see Bayern Munich competing at the very upper echelons of the UEFA Champions League. A proper knockout stage clash with Real Madrid is long overdue.

Oh well, maybe next season will go better.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works