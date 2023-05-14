Mr. “Indispensable” Thomas Müller has full support of bosses at Bayern Munich

Earlier in the week, the rumors ran rampant that Bayern Munich mega-star Thomas Müller was thinking of leaving the club amid his new status as a bench player under Thomas Tuchel.

In Bayern Munich’s 6-0 win over Schalke 04, however, Müller started and scored the game’s opening goal. Club president Herbert Hainer referred to the 33-year-old as “indispensable”, while Tuchel was not about to disagree with one of his bosses on the matter.

“If the president says so, then the coach doesn’t contradict him. There will always be close calls, and it’s my responsibility to make these decisions,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “The more hard decisions there are, the better. Because it means everyone is fit and deserved to play. Thomas is playing for his 12th league title, he’s important, is exemplary in training and he proved it again today.”

Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić told kicker journalist George Holzner that he meets frequently with Müller and he would have known if the Raumdeuter was contemplating a move: “I have a daily exchange with Thomas Müller. If that were true, he would tell me that in person. Thomas is FC Bayern, Bayern is Thomas.”

Whatever the case may be, Müller performed when called upon. Will he get another chance next weekend?

