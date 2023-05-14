 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
“My heart is red”: Thomas Müller breaks down Bayern Munich’s terrific display vs. Schalke

The Raumdeuter delivered once again.

FC Bayern München v FC Schalke 04 - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller is doing Thomas Müller things again, asserting himself and playing an influential role in the Bavarians’ 6-0 win over Schalke 04. After the match, the Raumdeuter broke down the game, via FCBayern.com.

“It was a good and lively start from us. The way Schalke play is very awkward for attackers because they play man to man. You don’t have a second free,” Müller explained. “But the disadvantage of this approach is that when you’ve played through this one-to-one defending with a dribble or a quick one-two, then they quickly fall apart with a good pass in behind. And when we did that, our chances were good.”

In behind was the theme of the game. Whether it was Müller, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sané, or anyone else, Bayern’s creative artists had a field day threading balls through the Schalke lines. If Schalke posed an “awkward” challenge at all, it certainly didn’t look it. Rarely has Bayern made such clean work of their opponents of late.

“I’m pleased I could open the scoring today It was a great feeling,” Müller added. “The [Allianz] Arena exploded and we kept going. My heart is red. Well, everyone’s is red, but mine is maybe a bit more red.”

Long may it stay so!

Can’t get enough analysis of this game? Wanna know why Thomas Muller turns everything he touches to gold, or why Noussair Mazraoui is such a gem of a footballer? Or are you curious about Musiala’s recent struggles and how they can be fixed? Well check out our postgame podcast where we talk about that and more! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

