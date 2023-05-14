Schalke reeling after Bayern Munich beatdown

After Bayern Munich’s 6-0 thrashing of Schalke 04, Die Königsblauen were ready to just move on and focus on staying in Germany’s top flight.

“It’s a clear setback. But it doesn’t change anything in terms of our fighting approach. We’ve always got back up. It’s about getting back up one more time than we fall down,” said Schalke 04 sporting director Peter Knäbel (as captured by FCBayern.com).

Schalke 04 head coach Thomas Reis was pragmatic after the match as well.

“Congratulations to Bayern. We deserved to lose, also by the margin. We wanted to cause Bayern problems. We didn’t manage that. Bayern showed more aggression out of possession,” Reis said.

As for the Schalke 04 players, it was not so fun being dismantled on the pitch.

“We didn’t get stuck into challenges from the start and were often a step to late and were chasing around. We allowed them too many chances. That’s how you end up losing a game 6-0,” said forward Marius Bülter, who will be suspended for the next match due to yellow card accumulation.

Schalke will square off with Eintracht Frankfurt, but now resides in 16th place, thanks to VfL Bochum’s 3-2 win over FC Augsburg.

