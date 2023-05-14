Brazzo talks fullbacks as Bayern Munich steamroll Schalke

Bayern Munich were firing on all cylinders in a 6-0 Bundesliga win over Schalke on Saturday, and the status of the team’s current bounty of full-backs is again in the spotlight.

Manager Thomas Tuchel fielded a 4-1-4-1 with Noussair Mazraoui and João Cancelo offering technical profiles on either flank, with Benjamin Pavard sliding into central defense. All three delivered exemplary performances, with sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić singing their praises in turn after the match.

“[Cancelo] performed very well again today, he is a top player, technically a feast for the eyes,” Brazzo said of the Manchester City loanee (via Az’s Maximilian Koch). “We’re glad we have him! We haven’t decided anything yet (about the future), we’ll do that after the season.”

The Portuguese international filled in for Alphonso Davies at left-back but can also play on the other flank, where he often did under Julian Nagelsmann. But Mazraoui is starting to make that position his own.

“He has played very well in the last few weeks and repaid the coach’s trust,” Brazzo said of the Moroccan international. “Today he scored a goal. When you see what’s going on in the full-back market, we’re very happy to have him. He's got class!”

Brazzo also confirmed (via Sport1’s Kerry Hau) that Mazraoui is set to stay in Munich after some recent speculation over his playing time and his future. But where does that leave Benjamin Pavard, who has also enjoyed a starting run at right-back and finds an equally crowded situation in central defense?

That, apparently, is still more open.

“We are in talks with him and his advisors. It’s up to him,” Brazzo said of Pavard. “Of course I’d really like to keep him here. He has to say in which direction it is going.”

With performances like today’s, however, it’s not hard to imagine Bayern working to find a way to keep all three in Munich.

