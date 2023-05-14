 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel “happy”, but sees no reason for euphoria after Schalke 04 shellacking

Bayern Munich took home three points against Schalke.

FC Bayern München v FC Schalke 04 - Bundesliga Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

After Bayern Munich’s 6-0 victory over Schalke 04, Thomas Tuchel was glad to see his team get some of its swagger back.

“I’m very happy with what I saw over 90 minutes. It shows that we’re getting our self-confidence back. It helps to create many chances and score many goals. It gives us a good feeling, but it’s no reason to be euphoric. We have to do it again next week and prove it,” Tuchel said 9as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “There’s no reason for euphoria, but it was another step in the right direction.”

Tuchel went on to say that he was a big fan of his team’s improved start to the match and how the squad stayed disciplined throughout the game.

“It was a deserved win. We had a good start and played quicker and more fluidly than we did recently. We never lost our order and were secure against the counters. We scored the 3rd goal early in the second half which gave us confidence. A good performance,” said Tuchel.

