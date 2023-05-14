Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel “happy”, but sees no reason for euphoria after Schalke 04 shellacking

After Bayern Munich’s 6-0 victory over Schalke 04, Thomas Tuchel was glad to see his team get some of its swagger back.

“I’m very happy with what I saw over 90 minutes. It shows that we’re getting our self-confidence back. It helps to create many chances and score many goals. It gives us a good feeling, but it’s no reason to be euphoric. We have to do it again next week and prove it,” Tuchel said 9as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “There’s no reason for euphoria, but it was another step in the right direction.”

Tuchel went on to say that he was a big fan of his team’s improved start to the match and how the squad stayed disciplined throughout the game.

“It was a deserved win. We had a good start and played quicker and more fluidly than we did recently. We never lost our order and were secure against the counters. We scored the 3rd goal early in the second half which gave us confidence. A good performance,” said Tuchel.

Can’t get enough analysis of this game? Wanna know why Thomas Muller turns everything he touches to gold, or why Noussair Mazraoui is such a gem of a footballer? Or are you curious about Musiala’s recent struggles and how they can be fixed? Well check out our postgame podcast where we talk about that and more! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!