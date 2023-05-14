Here’s looking at you, Dortmund: Bayern Munich bosses promise beer bounty for help in Bundesliga title race

The two giants at the top of the Bundesliga table have woken from their respective slumbers. Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are both now charging to the finish line — notching huge victories on Matchday 32 and keeping the race for the title at razor-thin margins with two games left to go.

“We have to win both games,” said Bayern sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić after his team’s 6-0 win over Schalke (via @iMiaSanMia). “I watched [final matchday opponent] Köln yesterday, a really good team. I know how difficult every Bundesliga game is, especially in a situation like this. But no matter what Dortmund does, we have to win both games.”

Any slip-up by the Bavarians next weekend — a road trip to Leipzig — would open the door to Dortmund again. That is, unless BVB return the favor. If Bayern win and Dortmund draw or tie, the title would be all but wrapped up.

And so, Bayern president Herbert Hainer is offering a nice incentive to Dortmund’s next opponents: FC Augsburg.

“If Augsburg wins next week, we will send them a Paulaner beer carriage,” Hainer cracked (Sport1, via @iMiaSanMia).

