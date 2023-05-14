Matthijs de Ligt: Bayern Munich’s attack needed this goal surge vs Schalke

Boy, did Bayern Munich ever need that. A 6-0 win with goals raining down left, right, and center reminded everybody just who’s who in the Bundesliga — and served up notice that the recently flagging Bavarian attack would never stay down for long.

“Today it was very important that we played with a clear mind,” said central defender Matthijs de Ligt afterwards (via FCBayern.com). “We did that very well. The win was very important for us, but obviously also for our forwards. We haven’t taken our chances that well in recent weeks, but today we scored six goals and created a lot of chances. I think that the win was really important for us as a team.”

A streak of misfiring and spurning chances can certainly get into the head of an attacking player, but there was no such luck on this day for Schalke. Everyone got in on the fun, even the substitute forwards. It was redemption for the likes of Thomas Müller (goal), Jamal Musiala (assist), Sadio Mané (assist), Mathys Tel (goal), and business as usual for Serge Gnabry.

As for De Ligt? The Dutchman was imperious as usual, a rock in defense who didn’t hesitate to step into midfield and launch long balls into the attack. The former Ajax and Juventus man has been a quick study in Munich and is now regularly setting the tone for the Rekordmeister, whether that’s on or off the field.

Can’t get enough analysis of this game? Wanna know why Thomas Muller turns everything he touches to gold, or why Noussair Mazraoui is such a gem of a footballer? Or are you curious about Musiala’s recent struggles and how they can be fixed? Well check out our postgame podcast where we talk about that and more! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!