VOTE: Player ratings — Bayern Munich 6 - 0 Schalke

How did Bayern Munich do in their 6-0 win against Schalke? You decide! This week at Bavarian Football Works we’re trying out a new format: posting the player ratings from the German media side by side with a poll offering to the BFW community — to supplement our Match Awards and Observations.

Let the people’s voice be heard!

Here’s how Bild rated the players:

And for some brief commentary:

Is this the highest pair of fullback ratings for the season? That was something special from Noussair Mazraoui on his goal (also Sadio Mané on that assist!)

Might Tuchel actually prefer João Cancelo to Alphonso Davies at left-back? The Canadian’s future will bear watching when he’s fully fit again, as it’s almost time to discuss a new contract and the club seems intent on keeping him. Personally I’m starting to love the idea of unleashing him in attack, where he plays for the Canadian MNT.

Having been a doubter myself, I’m willing to eat crow: Benjamin Pavard and Matthijs de Ligt form a stable pairing in central defense. This is going to be a crowded room next year if everybody stays: Lucas Hernández and Dayot Upamecano too. How long before Thomas Tuchel reaches for the back three?

Maybe it’s just me, but I thought Leroy Sané had a commanding game — and Serge Gnabry, two excellent goals aside, hasn’t yet given the sense that he could be all Bayern needs from the nine.

Now, onto the polls. We will refrain from using the German media convention and go with something more standard: 1 (worst) to 10 (best), to try to avoid confusion. Responses are not required for every player, so where N/A or no opinion, you can omit.

There are four pages, one section for each position group, including substitutes. Click next when done with each section!

Loading…

Please let us know what you think about this format, and discuss away in the comments below!

Technical notes: we aren’t limiting to 1 response per person (which would require Google sign-in); however, please do just vote once. Response editing is allowed. We do not collect e-mail addresses.

Can’t get enough analysis of this game? Wanna know why Thomas Muller turns everything he touches to gold, or why Noussair Mazraoui is such a gem of a footballer? Or are you curious about Musiala’s recent struggles and how they can be fixed? Well check out our postgame podcast where we talk about that and more! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!