Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. Schalke 04; Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic headed away on swap deal for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen; Manchester City eyeing Frenkie de Jong; Where will Juventus star Dušan Vlahović land?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich demolished Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga and picked up three crucial points during a 6-0 victory.

Bayern Munich was in complete control from start to finish as Thomas Tuchel pushed all of the buttons with just about everything he did on Saturday. Let’s take a look at some quick hitters on the match:

As always, let’s start with the lineup:

Thomas Tuchel took a look at this match and knew he could steamroll Schalke 04 with an attack-heavy lineup, so that’s exactly what he used. In what amounted to a 4-1-4-1, Tuchel reaped the benefits of starting Serge Gnabry (two goals), Kingsley Coman, Thomas Müller, Leroy Sane, and Jamal Musiala all together — plus two attack-happy outside-backs in Noussair Mazraoui and Joao Cancelo.

Let’s be clear, this was a butt-kicking. Müller’s goal in the 21st minute ignited the team and the crowd alike. While there was consistent pressure before that, Müller’s goal opened the floodgates.

From the outset, Bayern Munich was thoroughly dominant. There really was never a point where Schalke 04 seriously threatened.

It was great to see Jamal Musiala show glimpses of his old self. That was a positive match for the talented youngster.

The center-back duo of Matthijs de Ligt and Benjamin Pavard was very solid once again. It is hard to argue that the duo has not gelled to become the team’s strongest tandem at this point. Dayot Upamecano will certainly get his chance to play a little more and I’d expect him to be seamless fit when his number is called for more playing time.

Mazraoui and Cancelo were pretty great on the day.

It was not Coman’s day by any means, but on a day where the attack scored six goals, it is hard to really crush anyone. It just wasn’t the day to get over-critical.

Overall, it is good to see the team win in such a convincing fashion at this point in the season. I’ll admit, there is a small part of me that keeps saying, “Relax...it was f****** Schalke”, but I just want to enjoy it. The game was fun, we got to see the team attacking with reckless abandon, and wrap up three points at a crucial stage of the season. Let’s take the three points and run.

If you missed our Initial Analysis, Match Awards, Observations, or Postgame Podcast (below or on on Spotify), give them a look and/or a listen:

Chelsea FC is looking to offload USMNT star Christian Pulisic and potentially work out a swap deal with Napoli for striker Victor Osimhen:

Napoli and Juventus have expressed interest in signing Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic. The 24-year-old USA international is one of several players the West London club are looking to sell this summer before his contract runs down and he is desperate to play more regularly. Napoli’s interest could add extra spice as Chelsea want their star striker Victor Osimhen. The Serie A champions are insisting publicly that the Nigerian is not for sale but the general consensus, at least between Chelsea and Manchester United, is that he is for around £130million. That figure is already too high for Bayern Munich, who are concentrating on Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt, and it will be a problem for Chelsea under scrutiny of Financial Fair play.

This actually piggybacks on an earlier report from the Daily Mail that was released in March:

Chelsea are planning to sign Napoli’s Victor Osimhen in the summer and could send American winger Christian Pulisic in the other direction in a player-plus-cash deal, as Blues chiefs identify the Nigerian striker as the ‘right profile’ for the Premier League, according to a report. It remains to be clear whether the Serie A leader would be open to such an offer, but the prospect of Pulisic playing more minutes at the Stadio Armando Maradona than he currently does at Stamford Bridge is an exciting one for US soccer fans.

FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is reportedly drawing interest from Manchester City:

Manchester City admire Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, but a deal could be difficult to pull off unless the Catalan giants soften their stance over a potential sale.

Bayern Munich had another eventful week off the field and that left us with a ton to talk about. There is drama with Thomas Müller, a massive transfer rumor involving a potential future captain, and some thoughts on why the effects of decisions made last spring are still being felt.

Check out what we have on tap for this episode of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

More thoughts on the why Bayern Munich’s indecision and lack of commitment last spring in the Robert Lewandowski-Erling Haaland saga has put the team in such an awful place at the moment.

Why Thomas Müller really might want to leave the club...and discussing the reasons he has to stay.

Joshua Kimmich to Real Madrid? Let’s talks about how real that might be.

It might be tough sledding for Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović on the transfer market this summer. Playing for Massimiliano Allegri, things have just not clicked and both parties seem to be leaning toward a separation this summer.

Bayern Munich has — allegedly — already taken itself out of the running (though, who knows...it could be a smokescreen) and now Manchester United might also have decided to look elsewhere:

Consequently, with a new permanent striker top of Ten Hag’s summer wish list, several names have already been linked, including Juventus’ Dušan Vlahović. According to a recent report from Calciomercato, United are ‘front row’ when it comes to the possibility of signing the Serbia international. However, journalist Dean Jones is not convinced United will lure Vlahović, who is valued at £75m (Transfermarkt) to Old Trafford and has instead highlighted AS Roma’s Tammy Abraham as a much more attainable target. “So I’m not wholly convinced that this is able to happen,” Jones told GiveMeSport. “To be honest, if I was to predict a Serie A striker to move to Old Trafford, I’d probably go with Tammy Abraham ahead of Dusan Vlahović at this point.”

Just because Manchester United is not interested in the Serbian does not mean that a Premier League move is off the table, though. According to 90Min.com, Arsenal FC, Chelsea FC, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa are all keeping an eye on the attacker:

Arsenal, who have been long-term admirers of Vlahović, also retain an interest, and 90min understands Chelsea, Newcastle United and the highly-ambitious Aston Villa are on the list of clubs all mulling over a move for the young striker during the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid could be looking at Manchester City attacker Julian Alvarez as a potential option to succeed Karim Benzema:

Real Madrid see Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez, who only recently signed a new contract running until 2028, as the perfect successor to Karim Benzema.

At one point, Pau Torres was on the transfer radar of Bayern Munich, but these days, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, and Juventus are all in the mix for the center-back: