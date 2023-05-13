Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 6-0 Schalke (Bundesliga)

So Bayern Munich finally had a good performance under Thomas Tuchel. Schalke have been undergoing a bit of a renaissance in recent weeks, but they were simply unable to compete with the dynamism and dominance shown by Bayern at both ends of the pitch on the day. Not a single bad performance in sight, making it a good
Here are our talking points from the game:
- An interesting decision by Thomas Tuchel to opt for a 4-1-4-1 setup this week.
- Why Thomas Muller allows Bayern Munich to make efficient use of space and therefore more dynamic.
- Serge Gnabry is playing so well. Should Bayern Munich keep him this summer?
- Why Jamal Musiala is being wasted in the middle.
- Mathys Tel is the biggest wasted opportunity of the season.
- Why Noussair Mazraoui is THE guy at right-back for Bayern.
