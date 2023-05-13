Matthijs de Ligt says he didn’t watch Borussia Dortmund after Bayern Munich’s 6-0 rout of Schalke

Bayern Munich have comprehensively beaten Schalke 6-0 at home in the Bundesliga to temporarily strengthen their grip on first place on the table; goals from Thomas Müller, a Serge Gnabry brace, Mathys Tel, a Joshua Kimmich penalty, and a maiden Bundesliga goal from Noussair Mazraoui. Speaking after the game, Matthijs de Ligt said that the 6-0 scoreline reminds him of a certain team he recently watched: Borussia Dortmund.

“The last time I watched Dortmund they won 6-0. Maybe it’s better if I don’t watch today”, De Ligt joked in the mixed zone after the game (Kicker’s Georg Holzner as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). De Ligt was probably referring to the time he watched BVB on the previous matchday; Dortmund smashed VfL Wolfsburg by the same scoreline Bayern had today.

