Bayern Munich played an actually good game!

“Don’t come into the dressing room if you haven’t scored”: How Bayern Munich bosses lit a fire under Serge Gnabry

The German forward might have cemented his place in the squad with another clinical performance.

FC Bayern München v FC Schalke 04 - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich looked nothing like the team that had been struggling in the last few weeks, as they trounced Schalke 04 in the Allianz Arena on their way towards clinch an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title.

One of the big performers of the night was Bayern’s forward Serge Gnabry. After a stint of unremarkable performances and with rumors of the German attacker being in the offload list of Die Roten, Gnabry put on a superb performance in a crucial match for the Bavarians, earning acknowledgment from the club’s higher-ups.

Sports Director Hasan Salihamidžić commented on the German forward:

Sometimes football is that simple, isn’t it?

Gnabry also got praised by Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel, with the boss commenting on Serge’s recent contributions to the team’s cause:

The former Arsenal striker is overcoming his earlier struggles this season and showing that he can step up to the challenge in a time when Bayern needs the most of their players.

The Bundesliga is giving football fans a show until the last minute of the season. And for FC Bayern, it’s Gnabry setting off the fireworks again and again.

Can't get enough analysis of this game? Wanna know why Thomas Muller turns everything he touches to gold, or why Noussair Mazraoui is such a gem of a footballer? Or are you curious about Musiala's recent struggles and how they can be fixed?

As always, we appreciate all the support!

