“Don’t come into the dressing room if you haven’t scored”: How Bayern Munich bosses lit a fire under Serge Gnabry

Bayern Munich looked nothing like the team that had been struggling in the last few weeks, as they trounced Schalke 04 in the Allianz Arena on their way towards clinch an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title.

One of the big performers of the night was Bayern’s forward Serge Gnabry. After a stint of unremarkable performances and with rumors of the German attacker being in the offload list of Die Roten, Gnabry put on a superb performance in a crucial match for the Bavarians, earning acknowledgment from the club’s higher-ups.

Sports Director Hasan Salihamidžić commented on the German forward:

Hasan Salihamidžić on Gnabry: "I told him at half-time: 'Don't come into the dressing room if you haven't scored.' - He scored two. You could see in the first half that he has confidence, he's benefited from that in the past few weeks. Goals are good for a striker" [Sky] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 13, 2023

Sometimes football is that simple, isn’t it?

Gnabry also got praised by Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel, with the boss commenting on Serge’s recent contributions to the team’s cause:

Tuchel on Gnabry's form: "Serge is very diligent in training. He has a top character & helps the team offensively and defensively. He needed rhythm, game time & a bit of luck like his goal vs. Bremen. It's good and important because only goals help strikers. I'm happy with him" pic.twitter.com/8Qmsy9I1Bs — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 13, 2023

The former Arsenal striker is overcoming his earlier struggles this season and showing that he can step up to the challenge in a time when Bayern needs the most of their players.

The Bundesliga is giving football fans a show until the last minute of the season. And for FC Bayern, it’s Gnabry setting off the fireworks again and again.

