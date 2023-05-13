Report: Bayern Munich to demand compensation fee if Dino Toppmöller goes to Eintracht Frankfurt

There could very well be yet another Bayern Munich related managerial move in the somewhat near future. Per information from Bild (via @iMiaSanMia) former Bayern assistant manager Dino Toppmöller is the leading candidate to replace Oliver Glasner at Eintracht Frankfurt this summer.

Earlier this week, Frankfurt officially announced that they’d be parting ways with Glasner come the end of the season, which is just a year shy of when his contract was set to expire. “We are of the opinion that after all the speculation and the agitation in recent weeks and months about the coaching position, clarity is required in order for the coach and the team to focus fully on their aims for the season and the cup final,” Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krösche had said in a statement regarding the news.

Frankfurt currently sit in ninth place in the Bundesliga table, well below what’s expected of them, but they are set to take on RB Leipzig in the DFB-Pokal final. Still, though, Frankfurt feel the time is right to make a managerial switch just under two years after Glasner took over for Adi Hütter. The decision from Frankfurt also comes just about a year after they won the Europa League title against Rangers, famously knocking out Barcelona en route to the final.

Per Bild, Bayern would also be looking for a compensation fee of around a half a million euros if Toppmöller does, in fact, wind up taking the Frankfurt job as he is still technically under contract with Bayern until next year. It’s a slightly bizarre contractual situation, but Julian Nagelsmann is also in the same boat should he choose to take a job at some point this summer and there have been a number of links as to where he might wind up going after a spell of time off after his Bayern exit.