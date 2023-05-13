Bayern Munich vs Schalke: Gamethread and Live Blog

So here’s the situation. Bayern Munich have a measly one point lead at the top of the Bundesliga, and only three games left to play. With Borussia Dortmund showing no signs of slowing down, Thomas Tuchel effectively has three finals to close out the season. Lose a single one and it’s all over. A decade of Bundesliga dominance goes poof.

First up in the gauntlet is Schalke. They’ve actually been in decent form as of late, managing to claw their way out of the relegation zone with wins over Mainz and Werder Bremen. While Bayern are a different kind of beast entirely, a team fighting relegation is known to be a dangerous opponent.

Tuchel will have Leon Goretzka and Dayot Upamecano back for this one, but critically Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting remains injured. Goals, therefore, will have to come from the likes of Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, and Leroy Sane — all of whom have been on the scoresheet lately. Meanwhile, the media will be watching closely to see if Thomas Muller gets more than a cameo. It’s never easy being a coach of this club.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 3:30 pm local time, 9:30 am EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

