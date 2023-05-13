Report: Bayern Munich could stash Aussie winger with LAFC

According to Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich could look to send Australian winger Nestory Irankunda on a loan to MLS side LAFC is the club finalizes a deal with Adelaide United.

It was just over a week ago when word broke that Bayern Munich was nearing a deal for the 17-year-old. While an agreement was rumored to be reached, there has been no official announcement made from any of the parties.

If the transfer is completed, Bayern Munich will reportedly decided whether to let Irankunda stay with Adelaide United on a loan deal — or send him over to its new partner, LAFC, on an assignment:

Bayern are in very good talks with Nestory Irankunda. The perspective of the player is still being discussed - whether to leave him in Adelaide on loan, bring him immediately to Munich or even send him to LAFC following the latest cooperation.

Irankunda does not appear to be ready for Bayern Munich’s first team any time soon, so a loan would likely yield the best possible situation for the youngster to play at a high level.