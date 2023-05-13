Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says that a striker may not be needed after all

One of Bayern Munich’s recent problems is the lack of a striker up top. The club is currently on the lookout for their number 9, something that all the Champions League bigwigs have. “The big teams in the Champions League that are dominating at the moment have a reliable number 9 at absolute world class level. Everyone is looking for one, everyone wants one”, coach Thomas Tuchel said (via @iMiaSanMia).

Despite the Rekordmeister’s hunt for a target man (not a target man per se), Tuchel still believes that one isn’t needed or is of utmost importance. Example? Premier League title hopefuls Arsenal FC. “Arsenal are an example of spreading the goals across several shoulders,” Tuchel explained. “If we’ve been together for a while and had a good preparation, we’d be able to create chances even if we don’t get a world-class No. 9. Our goal is to have several players with around 16 goals.”

To be fair, Mikel Arteta took a long time before he managed to find the right setup for his team; they once went as low as 15th as part of “the process.” They trusted that process and got them within an inch of their first league title since the Invincibles of 2003/04. Whether Tuchel stays long enough to see his “process” or not is a mystery.