Bayern Munich will pursue Chelsea’s Mateo Kovačić if Ryan Gravenberch leaves

Bayern Munich has a lot of irons in the fire.

By CSmith1919
/ new
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea FC - Premier League Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

According to a report from Sport1’s Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia_GER), the rumors linking Bayern Munich to Chelsea FC midfielder Mateo Kovačić are not complete rubbish.

There is, however, a contingency to Bayern Munich’s interest in the experienced Croatian. For the Bavarians to officially make a pursuit of Kovačić, disgruntled midfielder Ryan Gravenberch will have to leave the club.

Gravenberch has been closely linked to Liverpool FC, but nothing official has been announced on if the former Ajax player will definitely leave Bayern Munich:

Mateo Kovačić could only become a candidate for FC Bayern should Ryan Gravenberch leave the club in eighth place. The priority remains holding Gravenberch.

There are a lot of potential moves on the table for Bayern Munich during the summer transfer window and many of them are intertwined. As of now, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Gravenberch, and Konrad Laimer are slated to be on the roster. Marcel Sabitzer, who is currently on loan with Manchester United, is also in the mix, but most experts expect him to leave Bayern Munich during the summer.

It should also be noted that Kovačić has a good relationship with Bayern Munich Thomas Tuchel going back to the skipper’s time coaching with Chelsea.

