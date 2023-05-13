Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich hoping for Chelsea, Newcastle United bids on Sadio Mané; Arsenal wants Joao Cancelo; Manchester City boss wants Lionel Messi back at FC Barcelona; Napoli raises price on Victor Osimhen; and MORE!

According to Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl, Bayern Munich is hoping to receive offers from both Chelsea FC and Newcastle United for former Liverpool FC star Sadio Mané. The two clubs were previously reported to be interested in Mané.

Citing disappointed with Mané’s performance and drop-offs in his pace, dribbling and finishing, Bayern Munich is reportedly already ready to move from the Senegalese attacker:

Bayern are hoping that a financially strong club like Chelsea & Newcastle will attack Sadio Mané and hope for a transfer in the summer. Internally, one is disappointed with its performance. He misses his pace, dribbling and finishing from Liverpool.

A move back to England would probably make a lot of sense for everyone involved, but these other club have eyes and have seen Mané struggle in what is perceived as an inferior league.

If Mané does leave, fans probably should not expect Bayern Munich to get rich from the transfer.

It appears as if Arsenal FC will join Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona in the competition to land Joao Cancelo on a permanent deal:

Joao Cancelo is unlikely to be part of Pep Guardiola’s first-team plans next season. After falling out with his manager, the Man City full-back has spent the second half of the season out on loan with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. Although the Bavarians are believed to have a £70m option to buy the Portuguese defender, the club have publicly stated that the fee is too high, but set to try to keep him nonetheless, it is possible the German club will make the Cityzens an offer once the season comes to an end. Recent reports claim Thomas Tuchel’s side are not the only club interested in Cancelo, 28, though. Barcelona are believed to be long-time admirers, and according to 90min, Arsenal are interested too.

Bayern Munich had another eventful week off the field and that left us with a ton to talk about. There is drama with Thomas Müller, a massive transfer rumor involving a potential future captain, and some thoughts on why the effects of decisions made last spring are still being felt.

Check out what we have on tap for this episode of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

More thoughts on the why Bayern Munich’s indecision and lack of commitment last spring in the Robert Lewandowski-Erling Haaland saga has put the team in such an awful place at the moment.

Why Thomas Müller really might want to leave the club...and discussing the reasons he has to stay.

Joshua Kimmich to Real Madrid? Let’s talks about how real that might be.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola badly wants to see Lionel Messi return to FC Barcelona:

“I’m a Barcelona fan, I’ve got my tickets [at Camp Nou], and I just hope that one day we can say goodbye to him as he deserves. He’s the greatest player of all time,” he said. “In the last 12 years or so, Barcelona had a ‘boom’ and that wouldn’t have been possible without him. And I’m not talking about numbers, but rather his involvement in the play, his beauty, his efficiency, his efficiency, everything. “I never would have thought that it would end as it did [in 2021]. I’m convinced what president [Joan] Laporta loves Leo, and since he left, he has said [Messi] deserves to have a farewell for the important figure that he is. Leo helped our club [Barcelona] become much greater than when he arrived. When a person is so big, you have to say goodbye in the right way. He left because of very difficult financial circumstances, for thousands of reasons that I’m not going to get into. “I hope the day comes when I’m in my seat [at Camp Nou] and I can stand up and applaud, and say goodbye to Leo as he deserves. And I know that Joan [Laporta] is going to try, and Leo too, and he and his family will receive all the love that Barcelona fans have for him, with all the gratitude and respect for what he did for the club.”

Chelsea FC is reportedly ready to see if Atlético Madrid would be willing to swap Joao Felix for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang:

Chelsea are reportedly floating the idea of a potential swap deal with Atletico Madrid that could involve Joao Felix and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. WHAT HAPPENED? Spanish full-back Marc Cucurella is another player that the Blues would be willing to include in a transfer package that would allow them to keep Portugal international forward Felix at Stamford Bridge beyond the end of his initial loan spell. AND WHAT’S MORE: According to Standard Sport, Aubameyang or Cucurella could be used as makeweights in a move for Felix – with Atleti said to be interested in both. Talks between Premier League and La Liga heavyweights remain ongoing heading towards the summer window.

Bayern Munich will host Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga this weekend and look to secure three more valuable points that could go a long way in helping the Bavarians capture yet another league title.

With just three games left in the Bundesliga schedule, they are all important, even if Bayern Munich should be able to smash this Schalke 04 side. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team resides in the Bundesliga table and a peek at their recent form.

Schalke 04 is deprived of talent and is still in danger of being relegated...are they a threat to Bayern Munich?

A look at some of the squad injuries and ideas on how Bayern Munich could line up for this game and the rationale behind some of our selections.

A prediction on the match.

It will be even harder for any club to get Victor Osimhen now as Napoli is reportedly going to raise its asking price to €160 million:

After winning Serie A, Napoli have raised the asking price of star striker Victor Osimhen to €160m. Bayern Munich, Chelsea, PSG and Manchester United have all been heavily linked with the Nigerian over the last few months.

Borussia Dortmund could have its eyes on AS Monaco midfielder Alexander Golovin, despite the Russian being under contract with the French club through 2026: