Thomas Tuchel dishes on Thomas Müller’s cloudy future at Bayern Munich

The uncertainty revolving around Thomas Müller’s future at Bayern Munich has everyone shook; what used to be a dead cert is now uncert(ain). Coach Thomas Tuchel is treading a fine line that could determine which Thomas stays at the club (if you know what I mean). Regardless, Tuchel had his say on the subject since this is a “transition period” for the club.

“Thomas decides that himself; Thomas is Bayern and Bayern is Thomas,” Tuchel said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “He’s playing for his 12th league title That’s the complete focus. Everything else is unnecessary. Thomas is totally focused and only wants this title.”

I hope Tuchel has not misinterpreted the line “Thomas is Bayern and Bayern is Thomas” because he would sound egocentric if he did. The only way Müller wins his 12th league title (and Bayern’s 33rd) is to play him more; it’s not rocket science.