Bayern Munich vs Schalke: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

A few months ago, Schalke looked dead set for relegation. Now, they are showing signs of life. Unfortunately this comes at the exact time Bayern Munich need to face them to keep ahead in a maddeningly close title race. Normally, Schalke would be an easy three points. This year, they have something to fight for.

Thomas Tuchel needs to figure out a way for his team to get goals consistently. Scoring after the 70th minute is becoming the norm, and that’s a problem. Serge Gnabry has been on the scoresheet lately, but Thomas Muller’s absence has caused a media sensation which is distracting the club from the bigger picture. Drop points here, and it could all become set dressing to the potential loss of a title race.

