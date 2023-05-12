Report: Bayern Munich is leading Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Atlético Madrid for RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo

According to a report from Goal’s Ruben Uria, the back-and-forth that Bayern Munich fans saw this week regarding the rumors surrounding the club being linked to RB Leipzig star Dan Olmo could be a little more concrete than was last indicated.

Initially, we saw that Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, and Real Madrid were all interested in the Spaniard with a report from Fabrizio Romano. Then, Bild reported that Bayern Munich would take a pass on Olmo.

Now, however, Uria is saying that Bayern Munich is not only interested in Olmo, but is ahead of Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Atlético Madrid in the hint for the 25-year-old attacker:

Dani Olmo is on Bayern Munich’s radar. The Bavarian team, which is experiencing a turbulent season with changes on the bench and a painful elimination in the Champions League at the hands of Guardiola’s Manchester City, could have a small revolution for next season. And there, on that stage, the figure of Dani Olmo bursts in with force. As GOAL has learned, the Munich technical director has been following his lead for months and is convinced that he would be a strategic signing for the next campaign.

Uria goes on to say that Bayern Munich is looking to turnover some of its roster and that Olmo is the kind of replacement that the club is looking for:

The almost certain departure of Sadio Mane after his fight with Leroy Sane, together with the internal situation that is being experienced with Thomas Müller, suggests that the Munich team will look for reinforcements in the market this summer. Olmo appears in all the pools as the favorite to land in Munich, since he is very popular in the offices of the Allianz Arena.

Finally, Uria stated that even though the trio of La Liga powers are interested in Olmo, Bayern Munich is the leader in the clubhouse to land the player:

Regarding Atlético de Madrid, there was already interest before the World Cup in Qatar and he continues to be a player liked by the mattress club. However, right now, as GOAL can assure you from reliable sources, they have run into a serious competitor, Bayern Munich.

So...what do you say? Let us know in the poll below.