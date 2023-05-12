Bayern Munich won’t stand in the way of Yann Sommer leaving this summer

Yann Sommer has been about as good of a replacement that Bayern Munich could get for Maunel Neuer after the latter suffered a serious leg injury on a ski trip after the World Cup in Qatar. It took a great deal of negotiating between a lot of moving parts to get the Swiss keeper from Borussia Monchengladbach during the winter transfer window, but he might not have that much of a future at Bayern once Neuer is back fully fit.

Per Sport Bild’s Christian Falk, there is a “gentlemen’s agreement” between Sommer and Bayern that he will be allowed to leave the club if and when Neuer comes back fully fit a assumes the number one keeper’s position for Thomas Tuchel. The keeper wants to ensure he is playing regularly as to not jeopardize his chances in any way for the European Championships with Switzerland in Germany in 2024. He knows that his minutes would be significantly reduced when Neuer comes back, especially if he’s able to stay injury free for the majority of the season.

Sommer knew that competing with Neuer was always going to be something that would eventually happen when he agreed to leave Die Fohlen for the Rekordmeister, but it was a challenge he was initially open to before the winter move was completed. His current contract with Bayern runs through June 2025, but the quick progress Neuer is making with his recovery and return to full fitness is likely a cause for concern for Sommer despite what he might say publicly.

Neuer’s eventual return, in part with a feeling that the keeper was favorited by the coaching staff, was one of the reasons why Alexander Nubel was not interested in getting recalled to Bayern from his loan spell at AS Monaco to serve as Neuer’s replacement. Any potential prospect before Sommer was signed would’ve been well aware of this.

Falk also reports that Manchester United is still interested in Sommer. David de Gea’s contract is set to expire this summer for Erik ten Hag’s side, but reports have suggested there could be a renewal, but one that would see a significant wage decrease and suggest he’d no longer be the number one keeper at the club. For that role, they could use Sommer if they continue their interest in pursuing him.