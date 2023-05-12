Weekend Warm-up: Bayern Munich is fine in the central midfield and doesn’t need to get rid of Leon Goretzka; Bundesliga predictions; Throwing it back to Soul Coughing; Mesut Özil not picking Borussia Dortmund to win league; and MORE!

If there is a whipping boy at Bayern Munich these days, it is Leon Goretzka.

In a season full of underwhelming performances from a number of players. the Germany international has come under fire of late and has drawn the ire of many fans.

However, I am here to tell you to R-E-L-A-X. Goretzka will be fine. Joshua Kimmich will be fine. The team’s central midfield will be fine.

Surely, things have not always gone to plan this season for the squad as a whole, but also in the central midfield. Roles have been shifted and responsibilities have sometimes been ignored, but the Kimmich-Goretzka tandem still can work.

The addition of Konrad Laimer should help give the central midfield a different look when needed and Marcel Sabitzer and Ryan Gravenberch can be impact players if they decide to stick around Munich (though that could be doubtful for both players).

Depending on how the respective situations play out with Sabitzer and Gravenberch, Bayern Munich can adjust and decide if they need an additional player or two, but there are factors that go into that aside of just what happens with those two players. Kimmich almost never comes off the pitch and will Laimer already in tow, adding a replacement will be a tenuous situation (as Sabitzer found out when he joined the club). You never want to add players just to add players, so whatever is done, it has to be a good strategic move with the kind of player who knows and understands that he will likely have a lesser role.

As we saw with Gravenberch this season, expectations should be properly set to avoid bitterness and distraction as well. More than anything, though, the status of Sabitzer and Gravenberch will determine whether Bayern Munich should spend any additional money on its midfield during the summer transfer window.

The tandem of Kimmich and Goretzka has been successful before and it can be again if the duo can get aligned on who is doing what — namely, Kimmich can make this a lot easier on everyone if he embraces the role of being the No. 6 and stops toying with the idea of being a box-to-box No. 8.

When it comes down to it, Bayern Munich did not lose out on two trophies this season because Goretzka and/or Kimmich were bad together, they lost because the executives thrust the team into chaos with an ill-timed firing, some unfortunate defensive lapses, and a completely out of sync attack.

Even with all of those things working against it, Bayern Munich has still been pretty damn good. And yes, pretty damn good is still not good enough at Bayern Munich, but things will get better next season if the team can add a quality striker to an already solid defensive and midfield core.

I’m not going to tell you that you can’t dislike Goretzka, but just that he can still be an important piece of the squad next season. And like it or not, Bayern Munich might need him.

Poll Does Bayern Munich need to replace Leon Goretzka? Yes - have you watched this season?

Yes - Kimmich is evolving into a No. 8 and Goretzka will have to go.

Honestly, I don’t know at this point.

No - this can still work!

No - Goretzka is a key part of this team and needs to stay. vote view results 23% Yes - have you watched this season? (11 votes)

6% Yes - Kimmich is evolving into a No. 8 and Goretzka will have to go. (3 votes)

8% Honestly, I don’t know at this point. (4 votes)

17% No - this can still work! (8 votes)

43% No - Goretzka is a key part of this team and needs to stay. (20 votes) 46 votes total Vote Now

Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 44

Bayern Munich had another eventful week off the field and that left us with a ton to talk about. There is drama with Thomas Müller, a massive transfer rumor involving a potential future captain, and some thoughts on why the effects of decisions made last spring are still being felt.

Check out what we have on tap for this episode of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

More thoughts on the why Bayern Munich’s indecision and lack of commitment last spring in the Robert Lewandowski-Erling Haaland saga has put the team in such an awful place at the moment.

Why Thomas Müller really might want to leave the club...and discussing the reasons he has to stay.

Joshua Kimmich to Real Madrid? Let’s talks about how real that might be.

Song of Week: “Super Bon Bon” by Soul Coughing

Ah, 1996...those were the days. “College me” was definitely listening to this (and I still do). We featured Mike Doughty (lead singer for Soul Coughing) once before with his solo classic “Busting Up a Starbucks”, but this is from the totally underrated band Soul Coughing and their album “Irresistible Bliss.”

As grunge started to fade a bit, a new style of alternative music was coming through and this song was a great part of that period. Enjoy:

Özil would rather see Bayern win than BVB

Recently retired star Mesut Özil had a quick thought on who he wants to see win the Bundesliga (Hint: It’s not Borussia Dortmund).

“Although it would be good for the Bundesliga to have another champion - but nah, I have to stay true to my blue roots,” said Özil told WAZ (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Özil is a Schalke 04 man through and through.

Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs. Schalke 04

Bayern Munich will host Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga this weekend and look to secure three more valuable points that could go a long way in helping the Bavarians capture yet another league title.

With just three games left in the Bundesliga schedule, they are all important, even if Bayern Munich should be able to smash this Schalke 04 side. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team resides in the Bundesliga table and a peek at their recent form.

Schalke 04 is deprived of talent and is still in danger of being relegated...are they a threat to Bayern Munich?

A look at some of the squad injuries and ideas on how Bayern Munich could line up for this game and the rationale behind some of our selections.

A prediction on the match.

Predictions

Bayern Munich should take care of business without much trouble.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-0 Schalke 04

Other Bundesliga Match Day 28 predictions include:

FC Köln 2-1 Hertha Berlin

VfL Bochum 1-2 FC Augsburg

Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 Mainz 05

Union Berlin 0-1 SC Freiburg

Wolfsburg 2-0 Hoffenheim

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Borussia Mönchengladbach

2-1 Borussia Mönchengladbach VfB Stuttgart 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen

RB Leipzig 4-0 Werder Bremen

