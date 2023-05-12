 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! A new Weekend Warm-up has dropped! Get our thoughts on Bayern Munich’s plans w/ Thomas Müller; Effects from the Haaland-Lewandowski decision; Joshua Kimmich to Real Madrid; & MORE!

Filed under:

Report: Bayern Munich Frauen battling Chelsea for Ashley Lawrence

The Canadian international could be the subject of a late bidding war for her signature.

By zippy86
/ new
VfL Wolfsburg v Paris Saint-Germain: Quarter-Final 2nd Leg - UEFA Women’s Champions League Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Hot on the heels of news that Bayern Munich are set to seal a transfer swoop for Chelsea FC’s Magdalena Eriksson and Pernille Harder, Ata Football reports that another free agent, Paris Saint-Germain’s Ashley Lawrence, is next in the Bavarians’ sights.

Lawrence is a versatile fullback who can play in midfield and a seasoned international, with a Gold medal for Canada at the Olympics under her belt. The competition from Chelsea might be hard to fend off — but there’s another player in the game, too: FC Barcelona, though from the reports it sounds like they are a distant third option.

Whoever wins the Lawrence sweepstakes will be getting a strong player and regular PSG starter at the height of her powers. Lawrence would complement a FC Bayern Frauen group that currently includes Carolin Simon, Giulia Gwinn, and Maximilian Rall at the left- and right-back positions.

If Lawrence does sign for the Bavarians, fans will get a first chance to see her in international action this summer at the Women’s World Cup. The Toronto native has 117 senior caps for Canada dating back to 2013.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works