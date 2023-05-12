Report: Bayern Munich Frauen battling Chelsea for Ashley Lawrence

Hot on the heels of news that Bayern Munich are set to seal a transfer swoop for Chelsea FC’s Magdalena Eriksson and Pernille Harder, Ata Football reports that another free agent, Paris Saint-Germain’s Ashley Lawrence, is next in the Bavarians’ sights.

Lawrence is a versatile fullback who can play in midfield and a seasoned international, with a Gold medal for Canada at the Olympics under her belt. The competition from Chelsea might be hard to fend off — but there’s another player in the game, too: FC Barcelona, though from the reports it sounds like they are a distant third option.

Whoever wins the Lawrence sweepstakes will be getting a strong player and regular PSG starter at the height of her powers. Lawrence would complement a FC Bayern Frauen group that currently includes Carolin Simon, Giulia Gwinn, and Maximilian Rall at the left- and right-back positions.

If Lawrence does sign for the Bavarians, fans will get a first chance to see her in international action this summer at the Women’s World Cup. The Toronto native has 117 senior caps for Canada dating back to 2013.