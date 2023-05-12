Why Bayern Munich refused to release Mathys Tel for international duty

Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel’s future has been the subject of much speculation. The 17-year-old’s inaugural season in Munich has been up and down, with starting opportunities hard to come by — but also with undeniable flashes of potential.

Recently it was revealed through the player’s management that Tel plans to stay in Munich next year rather than go on loan to develop. He’ll get his chance to start building his case for a larger role with the remaining league games of this season, as the German club have declined to release him for France youth international duty for the U-20 World Cup (via @iMiaSanMia).

The youth international tournament takes place from May 20th to June 11th in Argentina, during which Bayern have their final two games of the season: at home against RB Leipzig on May 20th, and away to Köln on May 27th. Due to the timing of the tournament, releasing players is optional. With the Bundesliga title far from clenched, Bayern will call upon Tel in what’s shaking up to be the key phase of the season.

According to Tz’s Philipp Kessler, that’s exactly what the club has communicated to Tel, and the youngster is happy to get to work. If Bayern should hold off a fierce challenge from Borussia Dortmund, Tel may yet have a decisive part to play in the end-of-season drama — that is, if he can get his minutes.