Bayern Munich Alumni: Robert Lewandowski reveals his pick — and rooting interest — in Bundesliga title race

It’s a nail-biter. This year’s Bundesliga title race is coming down to the last few matchdays, and with just three of those to go it’s a question of who blinks first between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski spent 12 years in the Bundesliga and is an alum of both teams — and weighed in on the unfolding drama.

“If one of the two teams makes a mistake, the other becomes German champion,” said Lewandowski for Ransport (via @iMiaSanMia). “But I think Bayern is on the right track. There were a lot of decisions in the last few weeks that could have influenced the team. The tight situation at the top is certainly interesting for the whole league, but I think Bayern are a bit ahead.”

Still, it’s not like there’s any room for error for the Bavarians, who are in search of their 11th title in a row — the previous eight having come with Lewandowski leading the strike force. His absence has meant that crucial goals are sometimes harder to come by, especially late in games, where Bayern have dropped points time and time again.

That frailty opens up the door to just a glimmer of hope for Lewandowski’s first German squad. Dortmund trail just one point behind — if they win out, anything is possible. And wouldn’t everyone love to see a new German champions topple the reigning Rekordmeister?

Yeah, Lewandowski’s heard the sentiment, too.

“I heard a lot of people in Europe say it would be better for the league if Dortmund won the title,” said the Polish international. “But I’m always for Bayern and I cross my fingers for the boys to win the title and show they’re the best. The last three matchdays will be very exciting.”

There you have it — still a Bayern man through and through. Mia san Mia!